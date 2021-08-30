CHEAT SHEET
Watch: Hurricane Ida Rips Off Roof of Louisiana Hospital
Hurricane Ida ripped away the roof of a Louisiana hospital in shocking scenes filmed Sunday after the Category 4 storm made landfall. Video footage captured the damage to Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, and an eyewitness could be heard screaming “Oh my god!” According to a tweet from WDSU anchor Christina Watkins, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is getting reports of broken power lines, along with roof and structural damage. Ida’s maximum wind strength for a Category 4 storm is at about 150 mph and is currently tied as the fifth strongest hurricane based on wind speed in the country.