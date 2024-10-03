Video Shows JD Vance Saying Trump Won the 2020 Election

JD Vance claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election in an unearthed clip from 2022.

The video, posted to X on Thursday, comes days after Vance refused to outright admit that Trump lost the race against Joe Biden during the CBS News vice presidential debate.

“Who won the 2020 election? Could you just answer? Did Donald Trump win?” political comedian and interviewer Jason Selvig asks Vance in the never before seen exchange.

“Yes,” the Ohio statesman replied, confirming his statement when asked again.

Trump’s running mate did not say if he would concede the 2024 election should Democrats receive more electoral votes.

During his debate against Walz, however, the Ohio senator claimed he would offer his “help” and “best wishes” to his political opponents if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win in November.

The Vance campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The shocking Vance clip comes on the heels of a released bombshell filing in Jack Smith’s election subversion case against Trump that includes communications about the former president peddling voter fraud lies knowingly and other key details of alleged behind-the-scenes efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung vehemently denied the legal brief in a rant to Reuters in which he said “This entire case is a partisan, Unconstitutional Witch Hunt that should be dismissed entirely, together with ALL of the remaining Democrat hoaxes.”

The report also featured evidence suggesting the former president didn’t care about Jan. 6 rioters threatening to kill his then vice president Mike Pence, who refused to participate in Trump’s stolen election fantasy.

Trump has repeatedly defended those who participated in the Capitol insurrection, and during the vice presidential debate, Vance seemingly downplayed the deadly riot claiming that Trump has only said he believes Americans should debate issues “peacefully in the public square.”