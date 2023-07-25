Video Shows Kids Locked in Dog Cage in Las Vegas House of Horrors
New body-camera footage shows police in Las Vegas uncovering a horrific case of alleged child abuse, in which a local couple is accused of beating several of their children and locking two in a dog cage. Video from June, obtained by local TV station KLAS, shows police, after first convincing one of the children to let them inside, discovering the kids—one of whom appeared severely bruised and emaciated—in the cages before removing them from the home. Authorities have since charged the seven children’s father, 31-year-old Travis Doss, and Amanda Stamper, who was the stepmother of six children and the biological mother of the seventh. Stamper’s lawyer has contended that she didn’t intervene because she feared retaliation from Doss, KLAS reported. According to the network, Stamper told police that Doss struck the children with “belts, extension cords, skillets, his hands and feet.”