CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Video Shows Louisiana School Bus Driver Slapping, Choking Child

    CAUGHT IN 4K

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    A yellow school bus on the street.

    Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

    A school bus driver in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana was released on bond and faces simple battery charges after slapping and choking a middle school student on the bus on Oct. 30. A video clip shows Miles Jenkins, a school bus driver working for private bus company First Student, pushing a student after the child tried to get out of his seat before slapping the boy across the face. The boy fights back and pushes Jenkins, who then smashes the boy into the bus window and appears to choke him as a child off screen yells, “Get off of him.” Jenkins was arrested with a $500 bond, but he was released without paying due to the jail being overcrowded. He has since resigned from First Student as authorities continue to investigate him.

    Read it at Atlanta Black Star