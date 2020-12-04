Video Shows Maskless, Crowded New York Young Republican Club Gala in New Jersey
‘SO BRAVE’
The New York Young Republican Club went ahead with its in-person gala on Thursday night—and video shows the GOP leaders of tomorrow crowded together inside without anyone wearing masks. The gala had been plagued by problems, with star speaker Sarah Palin pulling out of event ahead of time, following outrage that it could fan the spread of COVID-19. But Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz stepped up in her place and can be seen in the footage. The 26-year-old president of the group, Gavin Wax, had refused to disclose the location of the event ahead of time—but it appears to have taken place outside of New York state in a Jersey City restaurant on the Hudson River waterfront.
On Friday morning, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop wrote on Twitter to Wax: “So brave of you to tweet at @NYGovCuomo after sneaking across the river to hide in NJ in order to hold a party that you wouldn’t disclose the location of. Nevertheless JC law enforcement will be visiting the Maritime Parc this AM + will follow appropriate steps within laws of NJ.”