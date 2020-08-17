CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video Shows Melania Rejecting Donald’s Hand, Twice, On Air Force One Steps
HAPPY FAMILIES
Read it at Sky News
Not for the first time, Melania Trump has been caught on camera appearing to brush off attempts by her husband Donald to hold her hand. This time, the frosty incident happened Sunday evening as they stepped off Air Force One, arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC after flying in from New Jersey. Trump’s defenders pointed to the windy conditions and said the First Lady, 50, was merely trying to hold her dress down. However, Melania has form in this area, having several times abruptly pulled her hand away from her husband’s, most recently while attending a College Football Championship in New Orleans in January as they stood on the field before singing the National Anthem.