Video Shows Minutes Before South Carolina 6-Year-Old Vanished From Her Front Yard

The search for a 6-year-old girl who vanished from her home in South Carolina earlier this week continued on Wednesday, with officials releasing surveillance video that captured the minutes before she went missing.

According to news station WIS, Faye Swetlik was last seen by her family playing in the yard of their Churchill Heights home at 3:45 p.m. Monday. The family reported her missing at around 5 p.m.

The newly-released video shows Faye safely exiting a school bus wearing a dark colored T-shirt as another child walks behind her.

About 250 officials have been combing the region, interviewing neighbors and stopping vehicles that have passed through.

According to The State, police have also begun searching outside the one-mile radius they initially started with and have locked down the neighborhood, making it only accessible to residents and those who work in the neighborhood on Monday.

Officials said on Tuesday that there were no signs that Swetlik had been abducted, and the possibility of the child walking off or falling somewhere has reportedly not been ruled out.

Authorities urged the public in a Wednesday news conference to be wary of “incorrect information” on social media suggesting a body has been found.

“As law enforcement we are committed to keeping you our community informed with timely and accurate information,” Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said. “What does that mean? That means rumors that are false could potentially divert valuable resources from our mission of bringing Faye home.”

Officials say Swetlik’s family—her mother, father, and mother’s boyfriend—have all been cooperative in the investigation. Two cars were towed from the property where Swetlik lived, with authorities stating that they could be of use. They did not provide further details about the vehicles. Swetlik’s family was at the Wednesday news conference but declined to make a statement.

Swetlik was described as a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing polka-dot boots and a black T-shirt with the word “PEACE” on it. In addition, officials said she had a speech impediment and was lactose intolerant.