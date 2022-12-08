Video Shows Moment Brittney Griner Was Swapped for Russia’s Viktor Bout

Read it at TMZ
Brittney Griner crossed paths with Viktor Bout as she made her way through a United Arab Emirates airport on the heels of a prisoner swap bringing the WNBA star back to the U.S. after months in Russian captivity. Newly released video from Russian state media shows Griner passing arms dealer Bout, dubbed the “merchant of death,” on the airport tarmac. A video of Griner on a flight back to the U.S. shows the basketball player in good spirits as she returns home to her wife, Cherelle. Talking to someone recording her, she said she’s “good” and “happy.”