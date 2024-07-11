Video Shows the Moment Frat Brother Was Booted From Bar Before He Died
‘VERBALLY AGGRESSIVE’
New information has emerged in the death of Riley Strain, the 22-year-old Missouri student who disappeared in March and was later found drowned in Nashville’s Cumberland River following an extensive search that made national headlines. Following his autopsy, his death was ruled accidental. Nashville’s News Channel 5 obtained an image and video of Strain that provided a fuller picture of how he ended up in the river. The outlet reported that Strain, who was visiting Nashville with frat brothers, was kicked out of a bar earlier in the night. The image News Channel 5 obtained was a photo of Strain that was sent to bar staff after he was “verbally aggressive.” The video was surveillance video of Strain being led down that stairs of the bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, by security. In the footage, Strain appears physically unstable on the stairs as he chats with the man escorting him out. Toxicology testing on Strain later found his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.