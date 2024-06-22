Video Shows Multiple Fights Breaking Out at NJ Graduation
‘EGREGIOUS BEHAVIOR’
A New Jersey high school graduation descended into chaos Thursday night as fights broke out which sent one person to the hospital and injured several others. Videos shared on social media showed two separate fights during the ceremony at Westwood High School in Bergen County. “This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School Senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some,” police said in a statement. It is not clear what sparked the chaos but police said they are investigating the incident. “Unfortunately, this type of behavior is occurring more often than not,” police said. Westwood principal Frank Connelly indirectly referenced the incident in a tweet Friday morning congratulating the graduates. “I am so proud of each and everyone of you,” Connelly said. “It is an honor to serve as your principal and to be part of this amazing community. I refuse to allow anything to take away from that.”