Video Shows Red Dye Pack Exploding on Would-Be Bank Robber

A man who allegedly robbed a Newark, New Jersey, bank nearly escaped until he was caught on camera with a pack of red dye exploding in his backpack, NBC New York reports. The man entered a Capital One bank on Saturday morning and used a note to ask the teller for all the money at the bank before escaping with $2,300 in cash—but the teller placed a pack of red within the money, police say. The man can be seen on video fleeing until his lower half is suddenly enveloped in red, prompting him to throw the pack away and break into a sprint. Newark police have obtained the video and have shared it with investigators in hopes that the man’s unique escape will assist in bringing him into custody.