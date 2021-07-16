Video Shows NFL Star Richard Sherman Trying to Break Into In-Laws’ Home
DISTURBING
Police in Redmond, Washington, have released home surveillance footage of NFL free agent Richard Sherman, a day after charging him with burglary domestic violence. The footage shows Sherman banging and kicking the door of his in-laws’ Redmond home, becoming visibly frustrated. “Come through!” he repeatedly yelled. “Come through, bitch!” In a statement, Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, said Sherman was unwell but he didn’t harm anyone. “I love and support my husband. I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs,” she said. “Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”
Sherman’s felony charges were later dropped to four misdemeanors. He was released from jail Thursday, and appeared in court Friday.