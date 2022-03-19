Video Shows Off-Duty Cop Pinning 12-Year-Old Down With His Knee on Her Neck
SCARY
A harrowing video released by school officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shows an off-duty police officer pinning a 12-year-old girl down with his knee on her neck for nearly half a minute. Officer Shawn Guetschow tried to break up a fight between the girl and another student on March 4 when he pushed the girl’s head to the ground and pinned her down with his knee, eventually cuffing her after about 30 seconds. The girl’s father has called for Guetschow’s arrest, claiming he performed a maneuver that was banned by the Kenosha Police Department last year. Guetschow, who has since resigned from his part-time job with the school district after being placed on paid leave, has said he does not feel supported by the school and his family was traumatized by the incident. Kenosha police told the Associated Press it was still investigating Guetschow’s actions, “paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident.”