CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video Shows Orcas Attacking Race Boat in Strait of Gibraltar
🐳🐳🐳
Read it at CNN
More and more orcas, also known as killer whales, are having their time in the spotlight. On Thursday, as a crew of racers approached the Strait of Gibraltar, their boat was attacked by a pod of orcas. A video shows the whales swimming towards the boat, slamming into it, and biting the rudders while the crew tries to scare them off. “This was a scary moment,” Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Der Beek told CNN. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.” Van Der Beek and his team were competing in the Ocean Race, which sees world class sailors racing in a competitive ocean challenge.