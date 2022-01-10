CHEAT SHEET
    Watch: Pilot Yanked Out of Crashed Plane Seconds Before Wreckage Hit by Train

    AJ McDougall

    A pilot was hospitalized on Sunday after he dramatically crash-landed his single-engine aircraft onto railroad tracks, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said several of its officers pulled the pilot, the only occupant on board, from the wreckage, seconds before an oncoming train slammed into it. The pilot, who was not named, was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The downed plane, a Cessna 172, remained on and around the tracks for several hours following the crash, heavily restricting train movement in the area. The incident remains under investigation.

