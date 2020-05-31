Video Shows Mob of Protesters Beating Dallas Man
Graphic video from protests in Dallas on Saturday night showed a mob of people brutally beating a man and leaving his twisted body in the street. Some kicked him and hit him with skateboards, and when the crowd dispersed the man lay still on the ground, face-down in puddles of his own blood. A scabbard was visible at his side. It was unclear if he was unconscious. A later photo showed him sitting up with a hand behind his head. An initial report claimed the man was a Dallas shop owner who attempted to defend his store from looters with a sword, but a police spokesman cited by the Dallas Morning-News did not confirm that. The man was said to be in stable condition at a local hospital. Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, many violent, erupted late in the week across the country.
WARNING: Disturbing and graphic video.