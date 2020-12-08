CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video Appears to Show COVID-Defying Staten Island Bar Owner Hit Sheriff’s Deputy With Car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Read it at New York Post
The New York Post obtained video footage of a Staten Island bar owner allegedly striking a law enforcement officer with his car while evading arrest for keeping his pub open despite COVID-19 restrictions. Daniel Presti, who owns Mac’s Public House, was arrested early Sunday. The video appears to show a sheriff’s deputy, whom the Post identified as Sgt. Kenneth Matos, cling to the hood of Presti’s Jeep as he speeds off. Law enforcement sources told the Post the ride broke both of Matos’ legs, an allegation that Presti’s lawyers denied on Monday. “Saying that he broke his legs is an outrageous, outright lie, completely confirmed,” Lou Geronimo, one of Presti’s attorneys, said at a Monday press conference outside of the bar.