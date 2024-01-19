Video Shows Scary Aftermath of Bahamas Shark Attack on Boy: Report
‘POOL OF BLOOD’
The panicked moments after a young boy from Maryland was bitten by a shark at a Bahamas resort earlier this week were captured in a video obtained by TMZ. The tabloid published the harrowing footage on Thursday night, showing the child surfacing and crying out as adults scramble to pull him from the water. The Monday afternoon incident occurred at the Atlantis Bahamas resort on Paradise Island. Another person who had participated in what was previously billed as a “Walking with the Sharks” experience on the resort’s website told NBC News on Tuesday that things “took a dark turn” once the boy entered the water. “We saw the sharks hone in on him and then just like a pool of blood afterwards,” she said. The 10-year-old was airlifted to the U.S. after being treated at a local hospital for a bite on his right leg, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Stuart Cove, the operator of the shark tank experience, told CBS News that this was the first “guest-related incident” to occur since it launched the program in 2006. The company said the experience will remain closed for the duration of its investigation.