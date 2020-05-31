Video: Security Guard Disarms Seattle Protester With AR-15
Dramatic video from a Saturday night protest in downtown Seattle showed a news station’s security guard disarming a masked protester carrying an AR-15 assault rifle and ripping the magazine from it, averting a potentially fatal interaction in an already tense and violent atmosphere. KOMO News, the Seattle station which recorded the footage, pulled away after the confrontation. Reporter Brandi Kruse with local station Q13Fox tweeted that the protester had taken the rifle from an abandoned police car with broken windows and fired it into nearby vehicles. Kruse’s security guard apprehended the demonstrator and one other with a Seattle Police Department gun before turning the weapons over to police. No one was hurt, according to Kruse. Protests across the country over the death of George Floyd escalated Saturday night, often resulting in violent clashes with the police. Seattle’s mayor had declared a 5 p.m. curfew.