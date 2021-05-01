Shocking Video Shows Broad Daylight Execution on Upper East Side

Read it at New York Post
Police have released a chilling video of Monday’s deadly Upper East Side shooting, showing the suspect walking up to an SUV and opening fire on a 20-year-old man. The New York Post reports that the victim was Chris Delinois, of Brooklyn, who was fatally shot in the stomach while in the driver’s seat of his Honda HRV. Investigators haven’t identified the suspect, and are urging anyone with information to come forward. According to the Post, last week was the “bloodiest week of shootings” of the year in NYC, with 46 shootings in seven days.