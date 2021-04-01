Video Shows Smuggler ‘Viciously’ Dropping Two Young Girls From 14-Foot Border Wall
‘MORALLY REPREHENSIBLE’
Smugglers have been caught on camera dropping two young girls from a 14-foot-high border wall in New Mexico. The two Ecuadorian girls—sisters aged three and five—were dropped from the border barrier west of Mt. Cristo Rey, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In the video, two men on the Mexico side can be seen running away, leaving the children alone in the desert. The scene was caught on camera by a Border Patrol agent who then rescued the girls and took them to a hospital where they were medically cleared. “I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said. “If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said: “The inhumane way smugglers abuse children while profiting off parents’ desperation is criminal and morally reprehensible.”