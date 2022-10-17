WATCH: Texas Grass Fire Wreaks Havoc, Destroys Dozens of Cars
BURNIN’ UP
Video captured of a massive grass fire in Temple, Texas, shows giant flames devouring the area, and a discarded cigarette may be to blame. More than 70 cars that were parked in a grassy field for the Robinson Family Farm’s fall festival celebration were destroyed, with Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt asking the public’s help to verify reports someone discarded a cigarette in dry grass and sparked the blaze. “We are seeking information on a possible person who may have discarded a cigarette into the grassy parking area,” his office wrote on Facebook. “There have been some comments made on multiple social media posts stating there may have been witnesses to this claim.” No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the Bell County fire marshal and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.