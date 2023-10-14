CHEAT SHEET
Video Shows Turning Point USA Member Pushing Professor to the Ground
Surveillance footage obtained by The Arizona Republic captured the moment an Arizona State University professor was pushed to the ground during a confrontation with two members of Turning Point USA. The group had uploaded footage of the altercation that ends with Professor David Boyles approaching the camera, after which they claim he “assaulted, pushed, and clawed at” the cameraman. Surveillance video captured the entire scuffle, showing Boyles reaching for one of the Turning Point member’s cameras before being shoved to the ground by another member. Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told The Arizona Republic that “our reporter pushed Mr. Boyles only to keep his camera man safe.”