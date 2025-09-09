Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by Hellfire Missile

Congressman Eric Burlison has shared a never-before-seen video during a congressional hearing, showing a U.S. military drone firing a Hellfire missile at an unidentified glowing orb on October 30, 2024. The black and white video captured the UFO continuing to cruise at extreme speed along the Yemen coast, appearing to be unaffected by the 100-pound missile strike. A group of military whistleblowers testified under oath that they have seen UFOs, the U.S. military publicly denies the existence of. In addition, Jeffery Nuccetell, a former military police officer for 16 years, claimed the video was “exceptional evidence” of the existence of UFOs. Others who attended the hearing claimed that they had witnessed multiple types of unidentified crafts while on duty. Their eyewitness accounts described giant triangles, glowing cubes, and spherical-shaped vehicles. Two of the whistleblowers claimed they were pressured by the U.S. government to stay quiet about what they witnessed.

Daily Mail