Video Shows What Trump’s Doing With East Wing Rubble

President Donald Trump is reportedly trucking dirt from the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to create mounds at a Washington D.C. golf course.

Videos from USA Today showed the trucks taking dirt and then dumping it at the north end of the 18-hole East Potomac Golf Links at Hains Point.

The White House's East Wing construction rubble was taken to East Potomac Golf Course. It was reported that the rubble will be used to create mounds on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/csyH2BCK8I — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) October 24, 2025

A worker at the site confirmed to ABC that it was from the White House but did not specify why it was placed there.

The president is considering rebranding the public golf course as “Washington National Golf Course,” according to Politico.

A person familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that some of the dirt will be used for the mounds, while the rest will be used elsewhere.

A... scoop? Multiple workers tell me that dirt from the demolition of the East Wing of the White House (to make way for Trump's new $200 million ballroom) is being trucked to the north end of the Hains Point golf course. It will then be used to create new terrain on the course. pic.twitter.com/emetxUvhIV — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) October 22, 2025

A local reporter for news site The 51st captured photos of the dirt being used to “create new terrain” as well.

ABC News crews followed one truck taking other rubble to a small concrete recycling plant, DC Materials.

The business has also been involved in demolition work, according to the outlet.

The course sits on the narrow strip of land in the river between the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the Wharf.

Trump had been eyeing the refurbishment before demolition of the East Wing began, a person familiar with the matter told Politico.

The president even autographed a new golden logo, bearing a striking resemblance to his other clubs, according to the outlet.

The East Wing’s iconic colonnade once housed the first family’s movie theater, the Office of the First Lady, gift shop, and more.

The demolition, which began this week, is to make way for Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Trump said in July that the ballroom “won’t interfere with the current building.” On Wednesday, the White House revealed that the “entirety” of the East Wing will be “modernized and rebuilt.”

The budget for Trump’s new ballroom has also skyrocketed from $250 million to $300 million.

The project is being funded by private donations from tech giants, defense contractors, conservative donors, and crypto investors, including Google, Amazon, Palantir, the Lutnick Family, and many others, CNN has reported.

The Daily Beast reached out to East Potomac Golf Links, and a representative said the course’s position was to contact the U.S. Department of the Interior.