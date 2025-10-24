Trumpland

Video Shows What Trump’s Doing With East Wing Rubble

PAR FOR THE COURSE

President Donald Trump is reportedly using the dirt for one of his favorite pastimes.

Ethan Cotler
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

President Donald Trump is reportedly trucking dirt from the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to create mounds at a Washington D.C. golf course.

Videos from USA Today showed the trucks taking dirt and then dumping it at the north end of the 18-hole East Potomac Golf Links at Hains Point.

A worker at the site confirmed to ABC that it was from the White House but did not specify why it was placed there.

The president is considering rebranding the public golf course as “Washington National Golf Course,” according to Politico.

A person familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that some of the dirt will be used for the mounds, while the rest will be used elsewhere.

A local reporter for news site The 51st captured photos of the dirt being used to “create new terrain” as well.

ABC News crews followed one truck taking other rubble to a small concrete recycling plant, DC Materials.

The business has also been involved in demolition work, according to the outlet.

Satellite imagery showing the before and after of the demolition of the East Wing of the White House from September 26, 2025 to October 23, 2025.
The demolition, which began this week, is to make way for Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Planet Labs PBC

The course sits on the narrow strip of land in the river between the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the Wharf.

Trump had been eyeing the refurbishment before demolition of the East Wing began, a person familiar with the matter told Politico.

The president even autographed a new golden logo, bearing a striking resemblance to his other clubs, according to the outlet.

STERLING, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: A detail of the logo above the indoor tennis center during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
A logo from LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The East Wing’s iconic colonnade once housed the first family’s movie theater, the Office of the First Lady, gift shop, and more.

The demolition, which began this week, is to make way for Trump’s 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Trump said in July that the ballroom “won’t interfere with the current building.” On Wednesday, the White House revealed that the “entirety” of the East Wing will be “modernized and rebuilt.”

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.
On Wednesday, the White House revealed that the “entirety” of the East Wing will be “modernized and rebuilt.” Eric Lee/Eric Lee/Getty Images

The budget for Trump’s new ballroom has also skyrocketed from $250 million to $300 million.

The project is being funded by private donations from tech giants, defense contractors, conservative donors, and crypto investors, including Google, Amazon, Palantir, the Lutnick Family, and many others, CNN has reported.

The Daily Beast reached out to East Potomac Golf Links, and a representative said the course’s position was to contact the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The White House or the Department of the Interior did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ethan Cotler

Ethan Cotler

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now