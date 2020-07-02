Video Shows White Woman Pull Gun on Black Mom and Her Teen Daughter in a Parking Lot
A disturbing video shows a white woman in a parking lot outside a Chipotle restaurant in Oakland County, Michigan, pulling a gun on a Black woman and her teenage daughter during a dispute Wednesday evening. Takelia Hill said the altercation began when the white woman bumped into her daughter and became irate when the teen asked for an apology. The argument continued as the white woman got into her SUV and told the mom and daughter, “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist ... White people aren’t racist ... I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist.”
Hill said she thought the SUV was going to hit them as it drove away so she struck the back window. That’s when the woman jumped out of her car and pulled out a gun, she said. “Get away,” the woman says as she points the gun at Hill in the one-minute video that’s been viewed 9 million times. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation and there were no injuries.