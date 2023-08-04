Video Shows Zachary Levi Mock Actors Strike Rules on Stage
‘SO DUMB’
Zachary Levi criticized the rules of an ongoing actors strike as “so dumb” while speaking at an event, according to reports. A viral clip appears to show the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star speaking on stage at Manchester Comic-Con in the U.K. last month in which he laments the rules preventing him from discussing his own TV and film work. “This is so dumb,” Levi says in the footage. “I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in.” He goes on to say: “I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.” The comments appear to be an attempt at humor. Earlier this month, Levi shared a video on Instagram backing the strike. “We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago,” he said in the clip.