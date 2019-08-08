CHEAT SHEET
Video: Trump Bashes Beto O’Rourke During Visit With El Paso Victims and Medical Staff
President Trump took time while visiting victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday to mock Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. The White House banned journalists from observing the president’s visit, but video taken on a phone shows Trump speaking to medical staff at the University Medical Center where 15 of the shooting victims were treated. After commending the staff’s work, Trump pivoted to bragging about the turnout he received at a rally in the border city. “I was here three months ago,” Trump said. “That place was packed... and we had twice the number outside.” The president then squeezed in jabs about O’Rourke’s El Paso rally held on the same day in opposition to Trump. “Then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot,” Trump said.
One of the attendees at the hospital visit appeared delighted by Trump’s recollection of events, even pulling up his pant leg for the president to reveal he was wearing Trump socks. According to the hospital’s spokesman, none of the eight victims who are still being treated at UMC wanted to meet with the president when he visited, The Washington Post reports.