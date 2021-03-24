Videos Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Close Ally Stormed the Capitol
‘CLOSEST FRIENDS’
Anthony Aguerro, a “close friend” of QAnon-supporting congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), went inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to videos confirmed by CNN. In videos that Aguerro posted, he could be seen chanting “OUR HOUSE” outside of the Capitol, and now security camera footage shows him among a crowd of rioters who made it inside the building’s rotunda. Aguerro previously told CNN that he was an “independent journalist,” but none of his “reporting” has ever been uploaded. He allegedly commented on a video that was filmed after the riot, “#PatriotsSaveAmerica2021! Not Antifa/BLM!!!” The comment has since been deleted. The FBI has not announced whether they are investigating Aguerro.
Greene and Aguerro’s friendship has been public knowledge. She has called Aguerro “amazing,” and the two have been seen attending Trump rallies and a MAGA march together. Greene, who’s come under fire for spreading outlandish conspiracy theories, faces a bid from her Democratic colleagues to have her expelled, with Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) accusing her of “violence against our peers” in a resolution introduced to the House on Friday. In response, she told CNN, “House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women.”