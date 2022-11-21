When mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich pulled up last year to the home in Colorado Springs where his mom was living, Laura Voepel herded her two dogs into their crate and scrambled outside to help her son with his suitcase.

As the two headed back toward the front door, Aldrich, 21, could be heard saying in security camera footage obtained by The Daily Beast, “Today I die. That’s what happens. They don’t give a fuck about me anymore. Really.”

In a separate video from that day, which was livestreamed to Facebook by Voepel and provided to The Daily Beast by a source close to the family, Aldrich can be seen inside, wandering from room to room, in a tactical helmet, bulletproof vest, and carrying a long black object in his hands.

“This is your boy,” Aldrich says, amped up and breathing heavily. “I’ve got the shitheads outside, look at that. They’ve got a bead on me… They’ve got their fuckin’ rifles out. If they breach, I’ma fuckin’ blow it to holy hell. So, uh, go ahead and come on in, boys! Let’s fuckin’ see it!”

Three hours later, Aldrich surrendered to heavily armed police who descended on the neighborhood after Voepel called 911 and said her son was “threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition,” according to a press release issued at the time by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Aldrich was booked on two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, but cops said at the time they never found any explosives and Aldrich was never formally charged.

Just before midnight on Saturday, a man identified by authorities as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, walked into Club Q, an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs, and allegedly opened fire. Five people died in the attack, and 25 were injured.

On Monday, Aldrich was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, according to court records first reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette. Aldrich was subdued and held down by “at least two heroic people inside the club” until officers arrived, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference Sunday.

Authorities have not confirmed that the Aldrich arrested for the Club Q attack is the same person arrested over the bomb threat. However, a federal law-enforcement official confirmed to The Washington Post that both men share an identical birth date. Additionally, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said the bomb threat incident would be “part of” the Club Q investigation, according to the Gazette.

In an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday, Leslie Bowman said she rented a room in her house to Voepel, who had sent Anderson to live with his grandparents nearby. She described Anderson as mostly pretty quiet and not very social, which she said she chalked up to his being a young adult male.

Voepel, whose record shows past arrests for DUI, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and arson, occasionally had Anderson over for visits. Bowman remembered them as largely uneventful, save one instance prior to the bomb threat when Anderson became infuriated over a broken commode, Bowman recalled.

Voepel had called Bowman earlier in the day to tell her that something was wrong with the toilet, she said. However, Bowman had been gone all day and was tired, so she said she’d fix it in the morning. As the two argued about the situation, Anderson suddenly inserted himself in the situation, according to Bowman.

“I was standing at her bedroom door and Andy got very angry and stepped up to me and said, ‘Get out,’ and slammed the door in my face,” she said.

During the alleged bomb threat incident on June 18, 2021, Bowman said Voepel texted her and said not to come home, to stay safe, that something was wrong, that police were “all around” Voepel’s mother’s house and that Voepel needed to make sure “they’re not coming here for my son.”

Voepel was supposed to move out shortly after the incident, but Bowman said she asked her to leave immediately. The two lost touch after that, and Bowman put the incident behind her, she said. Then, about a month ago, police showed up at Bowman’s home, saying they were there to do a wellness check on Voepel. Bowman told the officers that Voepel had moved out in 2021, and that she hadn’t heard from her since. Curiosity piqued, Bowman looked up Anderson’s case online and saw that it had been sealed and the charges dropped.

“But then yesterday morning, when I woke up, and I saw the news and I saw the DA announced his name, it was shocking and horrifying,” Bowman told The Daily Beast on Monday. “Then I just got angry at the charges being dropped and him being out. He should have at least gotten some sort of prison time. Those people did not have to die. It’s just very disappointing that the justice system did not follow through with what happened in my home last year.”