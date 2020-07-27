Vietnam Evacuating 80,000 Tourists Following Just Three Positive COVID Tests
TAKING NO CHANCES
Tens of thousands of tourists have been ordered to leave the Vietnamese city of Danang after a handful of people tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the country confirmed its first community infections since April, and then another three cases on Sunday, all in or near Danang—a popular tourist destination. Taking no chances, the government is reportedly evacuating around 80,000 people—mostly local tourists from other parts of the country—away from the city. The mass evacuation will happen over four days with around 100 flights every day from Danang to 11 other Vietnamese cities, the government said. Those traveling to other cities will have to quarantine for 14 days. The country’s strict approach to the coronavirus pandemic has kept its reported total of infection to just 420, with zero deaths.