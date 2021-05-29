CHEAT SHEET
Vietnam Finds ‘Dangerous’ New COVID Variant
One of the impediments to ending the coronvirus pandemic is the emergence of highly contagious variants—and it looks like there’s another one. Vietnam reports that it has identified a version of the virus that is a hybrid of earlier variants found in the United Kingdom and India, and it’s causing a surge in cases, according to The Washington Post. “The new variant is very dangerous,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said in a statement. Vietnam has seen a 10-fold increase in the number of new cases per day over the course of the month.