Vietnam Seizes 275 Pounds of Rhino Horns, Seven Tiger Carcasses at Hanoi Airport

Read it at Reuters
Customs officials in Vietnam said they seized around 275 pounds of rhino horns hidden in plaster cases being shipped air freight on an Etihad Airways flight from the United Arab Emirates flight to Hanoi this weekend. Customs officials had earlier seized seven frozen tiger carcasses in part of a large-scale wildlife trafficking ring in Southeast Asia. Reuters reports that authorities in Singapore seized 8.8 tonnes of ivory headed to Vietnam from 300 African elephants last week as part of the regional crackdown.