Vietnamese Man Gets Five Years for Breaking COVID Quarantine

A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his disregarding COVID-19 quarantine and causing one person’s death, according to the country’s health authorities. Le Van Tri, 28, was sentenced for traveling between two different regions in violation of the mandatory 21-day quarantine. His travel led to eight people getting infected and one person dying, according to a Vietnamese state news agency.
It isn’t the first time the country has taken aggressive action against those who violate quarantine protocols. It previously sentenced two others to 18-month and two-year sentences for the same reason in an effort to keep the country’s relative case count low.