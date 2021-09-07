CHEAT SHEET
    Vietnamese Man Gets Five Years for Breaking COVID Quarantine

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

    A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his disregarding COVID-19 quarantine and causing one person’s death, according to the country’s health authorities. Le Van Tri, 28, was sentenced for traveling between two different regions in violation of the mandatory 21-day quarantine. His travel led to eight people getting infected and one person dying, according to a Vietnamese state news agency.

    It isn’t the first time the country has taken aggressive action against those who violate quarantine protocols. It previously sentenced two others to 18-month and two-year sentences for the same reason in an effort to keep the country’s relative case count low.

