Vigil for Oxford Shooting Victims Erupts in Panic After Fainting Sparks Fears of Violence
A vigil for victims of the recent shooting at Oxford High School descended into chaos Friday when an attendee fainted, leading to cries for help in the crowd—and then a wave of people scrambling at what they thought was fresh violence. A reporter for Oakland County’s Local4 News captured hundreds of attendees running in various directions, indicating the ongoing tension in the Michigan community. Police eventually managed to respond to the medical emergency and defuse the situation, allowing the vigil to continue, but many attendees had already left the location with their emotions high. A woman attending the vigil also told The Daily Beast several people had panic attacks because they thought there was some kind of attack.
--Allie Gross contributed reporting