Vigil Held for CEO, Two Kids Killed in Thanksgiving Crash

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Texas for Zach Muckleroy, CEO of Muckleroy and Falls Construction Company, and his children, 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsay, who died on Wednesday in a three-car crash, 50 miles west of Austin.

His company revealed on social media that Muckleroy had been killed alongside his two children.

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU,” a statement read.

Fox reported that senior minister Russ Peterman had revealed at a vigil Friday night at the University Christian Church in Fort Worth that Lauren Muckleroy, who survived the crash, was awake after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“She’s aware that she lost her family. You can only imagine how hard that must be,” Peterman said.

Muckleroy played for the Horned Frogs football team at Texas Christian University in 1998.

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson shared his condolences after hearing the news of the tragic passing of his former player and kids.

“With a heavy heart I just wanted to follow up with any of you that hadn’t heard that last night we lost a great Horn Frog, husband, dad and friend Zach Muckleroy and their two children Lindsay and Judson in a head on collision,” Patterson wrote on X.