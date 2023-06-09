Vigilantes Bludgeon Shark to Death After Shocking Attack at Beach Resort
BRUTAL
A shark some believed to be the one that devoured a Russian man in front of horrified guests of a beach resort in Egypt was beaten to death with a metal pole in a revenge attack. Video shows a group of boaters hauling a massive tiger shark they caught onto land and rolling the beached fish around on the ground. One man then clubs the shark, which seems to still be alive, as onlookers gather around the spectacle. The 23-year-old Russian man, identified as Vladimir Popov, was killed in a brutal shark attack just off the shore of the Dream Beach hotel in Hurghada. Terrifying footage captured a struggle between Popov and the shark as its fins emerged in and out of the water. Russian media reports his father watched his son get eaten alive, and Popov’s girlfriend was in the water but managed to swim to safety.