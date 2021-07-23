Vikings’ Assistant Coach Is Out After Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine
UNEMPLOYED AND UNVACCINATED
The assistant coach of the Minnesota Vikings football team has parted ways with the team after refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine, ESPN reports. Rick Dennison had worked with the team as an offensive line coach and running game coordinator. A New England Patriots coach is also out following discussions with his team about the COVID-19 vaccine. Dennison’s departure comes the day after a star NFL running back, Deandre Hopkins, tweeted that he wasn’t sure about his future with the league due to its new policy of financially penalizing teams who are forced to forfeit because of outbreaks among unvaccinated players. Players themselves are not required to get inoculated, but coaches, executives, equipment managers, and scouts are.