Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Hits Assault Accuser With Defamation Suit

When Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend, his lawyers vowed they would fight back—and now they have. The NFL star filed a defamation lawsuit against Gracelyn Trimble, who alleges that Cook brutalized her and held her hostage during a domestic dispute last year. The Star Tribune reports that Cook is claiming Trimble was the aggressor in that incident and that his grandma will back him up. Trimble’s lawyers say the athlete is just trying to shut her up with the “frivolous” suit.