Vikings Running Back Shares Screenshots of Racist Messages
‘THIS IS SICK’
Alexander Mattison, a running back for the Minnesota Vikings, hit back at a slew of racist messages he said he received on Instagram following Thursday’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mattison shared two screenshots of the messages on Instagram, and said he had received over 60 others. “Y’all can come at me all you want about fantasy and ‘you suck’ blah blah blah,” Mattison wrote on Instagram. “I really could care less. But this sh*t is unacceptable. … Really reflect on WTF you say and how it could affect someone. Under the helmet, I am a human.. a father.. a son. This is sick,” Mattison wrote. The National Football League issued a statement in support of Mattison, saying it “strongly condemns the racist comments” which were “completely unacceptable in the NFL or anywhere else.”