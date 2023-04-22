Ex-Dominatrix Sentenced to 21 Years for Attempted Poisoning, Identity Theft

Read it at CNN
A former New York City dominatrix convicted of poisoning her friend with laced cheesecake in an effort to steal her identity was sentenced to 21 years in prison, CNN reports. Prosecutors say Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, attempted to fatally poison her Doppelgänger friend Olga Tsvyk in 2016, feeding her cheesecake with a dangerous sedative. Afterwards, Tsvyk—who survived—was found unconscious surrounded by pills, giving the impression she had attempted to end her own life. Tsvyk subsequently discovered her passport and other forms of ID were gone. Prosecutors say “the poison led right back to the culprit,” as police arrested Nasyrova in 2017.