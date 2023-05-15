Village People Finally Tell Trump: Stop Using Our Music
ABOUT TIME
It appears iconic 70s disco band the Village People has finally had enough of former President Donald Trump using their music without permission—with the wife of one of the group’s members firing off a cease and desist letter Monday. Trump has for years played the group’s hits, including “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.”, at rallies and events. But the final straw reportedly came when Trump debuted a cover band at Mar-a-Lago, with musicians dressed to look exactly like the original band, according to TMZ. A video of the performance subsequently went viral, and band members have since been forced to endure an onslaught of questions from fans, family and friends who thought they had endorsed Trump. The former president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ he refused to engage with the wife of Victor Willis, the band’s lead singer, and would only speak with one of the group’s lawyers. “They should be thankful that President Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press,” he added. “I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around.”