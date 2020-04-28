Popular European City Will Turn Streets and Squares Into Open-Air Cafe Due to Coronavirus

Read it at The Guardian
Vilnius, the charming capital of Lithuania in the north of Europe, announced an innovation it will implement to allow it to reopen: It will turn its public spaces into an open-air cafe. “Plazas, squares, streets—nearby cafes will be allowed to set up outdoor tables free of charge this season and thus conduct their activities during quarantine,” said the mayor, Remigijus Šimašius. So far more than 160 restaurant owners have applied for use of the spaces. The city will still require that people observe social distancing rules (tables will be two meters apart), but the increased outdoor space will make it possible for restaurants to reopen.