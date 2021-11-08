Vin Diesel Asks The Rock to Return for ‘Fast 10’ After Years-Long Feud
NO LONGER FURIOUS
Vin Diesel has extended an apparent olive branch to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Sunday, asking him in an Instagram post to return to his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10… Hobbs can’t be played by no other.” Diesel, who asked Johnson to “rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny,” made the public overture a reported decade of tension between the two action stars, culminating in an all-out, highly publicized feud that first exploded into the public eye in 2016.
Five years after the two first appeared together in 2011’s Fast Five, Johnson seemed to scathingly question Diesel’s professionalism, referring in an Instagram post to a male co-star as “chicken shit” and one of several “candy asses” on set. In a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson confirmed he had no plans to return to the franchise. Responding to an assertion from Diesel that the feud was nothing but “tough love” designed to get a better performance out of Johnson, the former pro wrestler said he had “laughed hard” and wished “them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”