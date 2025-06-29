It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is legally changing his name to “Rob Mac.” The actor, who filed the legal documents in Los Angeles last week, had been considering the change for some time, according to Variety. Speaking to the outlet for a May cover story, Mac disclosed that he thought changing his name would make things “so much easier,” particularly with respect to his global business pursuits as the founder of More Better Industries. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by ‘Rob Mac,’” the actor said. “As I get older, and people are more prone to calling me ‘Mr.’ or’ Sir,’ I just say ‘Rob’ or ‘Rob Mac.’ And I find that that makes things a lot simpler and easier. People already call me ‘Rob Mac’ or ‘Mac,’ obviously, from the television show, and it just makes things so much easier,” he continued, referring to his It’s Always Sunny character Ronald “Mac” McDonald.
Vin Diesel Reveals Which Fan-Favorite Character Will Return for Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Film
Vin Diesel has confirmed that a major fan-favorite character will be returning for the eleventh and final installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Speaking at automotive event Fuel Fest in California Saturday night, Diesel gave some major updates on Fast 11, including its tentative release window and its likely inclusion of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. “Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios,” Diesel began. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fanbase.’” Diesel’s first condition was to bring the franchise back to its roots in Los Angeles. His second condition similarly touched upon a return to form and asked that the final film focus on “car culture” and “street racing.” As for his last condition, Diesel said: “The third thing was reuniting Dom [Toretto] and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.” Walker, who had starred opposite Diesel’s Dom Toretto since the first Fast and Furious film in 2001, died in a car accident in 2013. At the time, the actor was in the midst of filming Fast and Furious 7. He was 40.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Elliot Page, 38, unveiled his first public relationship since coming out as a transgender man. The Umbrella Academy actor posted a selfie on Instagram with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett, 38, on a road alongside the caption “🌈 💕.” Shiplett also shared a video of Page shirtless in a hot spring with the caption ”happy prideee 💦😮💨.” Page came out as a lesbian on Valentine’s Day in 2014 but then revealed in 2020 that he was trans. In 2018, he married choreographer Emma Portner, who was supportive of his transition, but the pair divorced in 2021. Although this is Page’s first public relationship since announcing that he was transgender, he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023 that he was on dating apps and having “the most fun I’ve ever had dating.” “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way,” he said. In his 2023 memoir, Pageboy, Page also claimed that he used to be romantically involved with X-Men costar Kate Mara and Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby.
Beyoncé was in the middle of singing her hit song 16 Carriages on her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Texas when a stage malfunction left her dangling several feet in the air above a shocked audience. The singer’s fans watched in horror as she had to direct the producers and stage handlers to “stop, stop, stop, stop.” As part of the last segment of the show, Beyoncé rides in a Cadillac car hoisted above the audience with wires. When the wires began to tilt the car steeply to one side, nearly dumping the singer out of the car, Beyoncé appeared shaken. “That looked so scary! And she was so damn calm. I would have lost my mind in there. Just imagine her kids and family watching her like that 😩😩” wrote one X commentator under a clip of the incident, which has gone viral. Ever the professional, Beyoncé was slowly lowered into the crowd in the car and made her way backstage before reappearing moments later on stage to finish her set. But not before she acknowledged the mishap, saying, “I want to thank y’all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”
One of the most highly regarded tailors in the world couldn’t help mercilessly flaming Jeff Bezos’s wedding tuxedo. The Milanese atelier F. Caraceni Sartoria, known for dressing European royalty and politicians—including Prince William, Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, and generations of Greek royalty—tore into the third-richest man in the world’s outfit on Instagram: “The most terrible, frightening, horrible tuxedo ever seen in my life. Omg..🤦♀️Elegance is not an empty word. I can’t stand it. Really suffering …” bemoaned Nicoletta Sartoria, the daughter of the iconic tailor and atelier’s founder, Ferdinando Caraceni alongside photos of Bezos, 61. The billionaire donned the “horrible tuxedo” while boarding a water taxi to head to his and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish nuptials in Venice Friday. F. Caraceni Sartoria is one of the most highly regarded tailoring ateliers in the world.
Walter Scott Jr., a founding member of the iconic R&B and soul singing group The Whispers, has died at age 81. The Los Angeles Sentinel reported that Scott died surrounded by his loved ones in Northridge, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, after a six-month-long battle with cancer. “Walter was more than a performer—he was part of a movement that brought soul, harmony, and timeless love songs to generations,” wrote Desirae Benson-Brockington, the group’s former publicist, on Facebook. “His legacy will continue to live on through every note, every lyric, and every fan he touched.” Scott is survived by his twin brother, Wallace “Scotty,” a fellow founding member of The Whispers with Gordy Harmon, Marcus Hutson, and Nicholas Caldwell. After middling success as a live act through the ’60s, the group hit it big with hits And the Beat Goes On in 1978 and Rock Steady in 1987. In recent years, the group has performed with new members as founding members have bowed out and passed on—yet Benson-Brockingson said it was Scott who helped cement the group’s “grace and soul” early on: “We’ll miss his warm presence, his wisdom, and the way he made everyone feel like they mattered. Rest well, Walter. Your voice lives on, and so does your legacy.”
Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke had to miss an event on Saturday due to illness, his wife revealed during a speech given at the event. The 99-year-old actor was meant to host Vandy Camp at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, but as his wife Arlene Silver explained to the crowd, he was unfortunately “not up“ to attending. She told attendees, “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him. And he’s sick that he can’t be here.” Silver added that she was “pretty confident” that Van Dyke would be able to appear at the next Vandy Camp event in person. Van Dyke and Silver created the annual Vandy Camp event to honor their “passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus.”
President Donald Trump spent another Saturday evening rage-posting, taking to Truth Social to vent his frustrations about Democrats, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and... Chinese-made windmills. Trump hit out at Democrats, who “won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.” Trump also took aim at Tillis, who late Saturday revealed he plans to vote against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” accusing him of wanting to mislead Americans about the nature of Trump’s bill, and of wanting to abandon the tobacco industry despite its importance to his home state of North Carolina. According to Trump, Tillis also loves “China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth.” Trump ended his rant by exclaiming that by voting against his bill, Tillis was making a “BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!”
Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, rolled into the party of the year with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, alongside a host of other celebs in Venice, Italy. The pair were there to celebrate the marathon of festivities brought to the Italian city by the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed some striking similarities between the vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown Ceretti wore to the Bezos’ continuing wedding festivities and a dress famously worn by one of DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriends. The pale-blue, semi-see-through number is almost identical to the one Gisele Bündchen wore to the 2003 Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York City. DiCaprio has been dating Ceretti since August 2023, while his romantic relationship with Bündchen was a red-carpet mainstay from 2000 to 2005. Leo himself wore a black tuxedo with a black baseball cap pulled low over his face.
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has been forced to cancel two concerts in Philadelphia this weekend as a result of chronic and intense back pain. A statement posted to Simon’s Instagram explains that the pain became “unmanageable” on Saturday and demanded immediate attention. While the concerts could not be rescheduled, according to the statement, Simon is hopeful that he will be able to complete the tour and make up for the canceled shows at a later date following a minor surgical procedure scheduled for sometime in the next few days. Simon’s “A Quiet Celebration” tour started in April in New Orleans with his first live concert in six years. Previously, in 2018, Simon announced his decision to retire from touring in order to spend more time with his family, and following the 2017 death of his longtime guitarist Vincent Nguini, with whom he had worked for 30 years.