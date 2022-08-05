Alabama City Moves to Disband Police Force After Slavery Joke

CHEAT SHEET
The City Council of Vincent, Alabama, has voted to fire its police chief and assistant chief and ultimately disband the three-person department amid an uproar over a vile joke about slavery. Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John Goss were initially suspended after Goss was accused of sending the racist text message, but now city officials are recommending the mayor boot both of them, according to WBRC. “This has torn this community apart,” Council Member Corey Abrams said at the emotional Thursday night meeting. There was no immediate response from the mayor or the police officials.