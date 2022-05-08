Man on Anniversary Trip Was 1 of 3 Who Died at Sandals Resort in Bahamas

Read it at ABC News
One of three tourists who died at Sandals in the Bahamas was an Alabama man celebrating his anniversary with his wife, who was injured but survived. “She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” Austin Chiarella told ABC News of his parents Donnis and Vincent. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.” Donnis was flown to a medical facility in Florida as investigators try to determine what killed Vincent and two other Americans staying at the resort.