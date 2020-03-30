Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Spring Garden’ Painting Stolen From Dutch Museum Closed Over COVID-19

Read it at AP
Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum in an audacious heist early Monday morning. The museum, which displays the works of American collectors William and Anna Singer in a facility east of Amsterdam, had been closed over the coronavirus pandemic with limited security guards when the painting was taken by thieves who reportedly entered through the museum’s front glass doors. Museum Director Evert Van Os told local press that the painting was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern city of Groningen and that he is “angry, shocked, and sad” over the theft. The value of the work is not immediately known.