U.S. Figure Skater Vincent Zhou Wins Silver but Could Miss Short Program After Positive COVID Test
FINGERS CROSSED
American figure skater Vincent Zhou could miss out on his chance of an individual Olympic medal after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Winter Games. The 21-year-old Californian helped the U.S. to a silver medal in the team event after placing third in Sunday’s men’s free skating. U.S. Figure Skating said he showed positive in routine testing after that event and was now waiting for further tests. “If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program, which begins Tuesday,” the federation said. Zhou finished sixth in the short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first skater to land a quadruple lutz in that event. But according to NBC News, he has already fulfilled one Olympic dream in China: performing to music from the 2000 Ang Lee film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in his parents’ home country. The team gold was won by Russia, thanks to a dominant performance by 15-year-old prodigy Kamila Valieva, who became the first woman to land two quad jumps in today’s free skating portion.