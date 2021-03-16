Vindman Twin Gets Promotion Despite Trumpist Attempts to Ruin His Career
ON THE MARCH
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman is reportedly set to be promoted to full colonel despite a vicious campaign by Trump allies to wreck his career over his role in Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Both Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman and twin brother Alex—the star witness in Trump’s impeachment trial—were fired from the National Security Council a year ago by Trump, and Alex retired from the military last July after what he called “a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” led by Trump’s allies. Yevgeny Vindman also formally complained of retaliation for reporting suspected misconduct by Trump, but he stayed in the military. Now, according to Politico, he’s on a list of colonel promotions that has been approved by the White House and is awaiting formal confirmation from the Senate. The official announcement is expected later Tuesday.